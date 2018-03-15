One in three people in the UK would become intimate with a robot

Whilst going on a date with a humanoid robot doesn’t sound as appealing as it may have done two years ago, a new study has found that one in three would contemplate having sexual relations with one, with seven out of 10 admitting they wouldn’t consider it cheating if they or their partner did.



The team at VoucherCodesPro.co.uk conducted the poll as part of ongoing research into the changing attitudes towards technology, following on from a 2016 study the company did that revealed one third of Britons would be willing to go on a date with a robot, and a further one fifth would have sexual intercourse with a robot.

A total of 2,458 British adults aged 18 and over (a 50/50 split of men and women), all of whom stated that they were sexually active, were polled as part of the study.

Initially, all respondents were asked: “How do the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) make you feel?” to which 57% said the advancements ‘excited’ them, whilst a further 29% said they ‘worried’ them and the remaining 14% said they had ‘no real strong feelings’ about the advancements.

When respondents were questioned on how they felt about humanoid-looking robots, such as Sophia the social humanoid robot, almost two thirds (63%) confessed they felt ‘freaked out’.

Wanting to find out more, and continuing on from the study done back in 2016, all respondents were asked if they would consider going on a date with a robot, to which just 25% stated that ‘yes’ they would – less than the 34% who confessed they would in the previous study.

Additionally, all respondents were then asked whether they would consider being sexually intimate with a robot; it was found that one in three Britons (34%) would consider being intimate with such a robot, with 63%-37% male to female divide. This is higher than the 21% who admitted they’d have sex with a robot in the previous study.

Furthermore, all respondents were asked whether they would consider a partner having ‘sexual relations’ with a robot to be cheating, to which 7 out of 10 respondents (72%) stated they would not. When asked why not, 61% said it was due to a robot being emotionless and 25% said it was because the robot would effectively be a sex toy.

Finally, all respondents were asked: “If you chose to have sex with a humanoid robot, would you tell your partner and the people in your life that you had?” to which just one in 10 (11%) confessed they would.

George Charles, spokesperson for www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk, made the following comments regarding the findings of the research:

“AI and technology is advancing so quickly with drastic changes happening each and every year which is why we wanted to do an update on our previous study. It’s fascinating to see just how many more people are now willing to sleep with a robot in comparison to two years ago, but that less people would consider going on a date with one.”