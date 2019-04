A guinea pig has been given oxygen treatment after a fire in Lancaster.

Two fire engines were called out to a property in Whitbarrow Square at 12.29am today.

Guinea pig (Photo: Tom Lord)

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

"Oxygen therapy was administered to a guinea pig.

"They ventilated the room and were in attendance for ninety minutes."