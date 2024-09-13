More than a dozen pharmacies in Lancashire have closed over the past two years, new figures reveal, as hundreds have shut down across England.

An analysis by the National Pharmacy Association found pharmacy closures have disproportionately affected deprived and rural areas.

It warned people in these areas will now have to “travel longer and longer distances to get hold of the medication they need”.

The figures show there were 252 pharmacies in Lancashire this year – down from 268 two years ago.

Lancashire has been hit harder than any other area in the North West, with 16 pharmacies closing during this period.

The analysis also reveals 87% of council areas in England have seen the closure of at least one pharmacy in the past two years.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA, said a growing number of areas are at risk of becoming “pharmacy deserts”, with people in rural areas having to travel longer distances to get hold of the medication they need.

“Many pharmacies are on the brink because of a decade of real term cuts, creating a material threat to the security of medicine supply in some areas if closures continue,” he said.

“It is also deeply concerning to see higher levels of pharmacy closures in deprived council areas, which has undermined government efforts to tackle health inequalities after the pandemic.”

The figures highlighted regional disparities, with the most pharmacy closures recorded in the North West – 81, while only 27 shut down in the East Midlands.

Mr Rees said: “The Government needs to act now to stabilise the pharmacy network and lay out a route map for a properly funded future or they will put the supply of medicine to some areas at risk.

“Ministers must provide pharmacies with a new deal to fix the current broken contract now. This will halt the closures and allow pharmacies to deliver first class accessible healthcare on people’s doorsteps.”

The figures also show pharmacies are unevenly distributed across the country. North East Lincolnshire had 41 pharmacies per 100,000 people, while areas like Central Bedfordshire and Bracknell Forest only had 13.

In Lancashire, there were an estimated 20 pharmacies per 100,000 people.

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils want every local area to have a strong community pharmacy network, particularly those in deprived areas with the greatest health needs, or rural communities with the furthest distance to travel.

“People rely on their local pharmacy not just as a place to get medicines, but as somewhere they can go to for informal health advice and information. If this lifeline was removed, it would mean more people having to potentially travel longer distances to GP surgeries and adding to existing pressures.”

He added: “Pharmacies have an important place in our local economy.

“They are vital to ensuring diverse and vibrant high streets, which can otherwise be dominated by betting shops and takeaways. Losing our pharmacies could leave gaps in high streets that may never been filled.”