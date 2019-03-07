North West MPs asked to nominate health and care heroes

MPs across the North West have been asked to nominate their health and care heroes as the NHS launches its parliamentary awards to recognise staff who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The awards were created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers - their hard work, innovative ideas and unwavering efforts to put patients first.

Individuals and teams will be key to delivering the Long Term Plan, by leading improvements on major conditions including cancer, mental health and stroke, helping to make the NHS fit for the future.

MPs are now searching for and want to hear from outstanding individuals in their local area for 2019 who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the health service provides care for patients.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “There is no doubt in my mind that our staff make the NHS what it is today - a much loved institution that staff and patients can be proud of - the expertise, skill and knowledge of nursing, midwifery and care staff make them great leaders and innovators who provide high quality care to us, day in, day out.

“I would encourage all those who have seen or received outstanding care first hand, to send nominations to their MP and give our local NHS staff the national recognition they deserve.”

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, said: “The NHS Long Term Plan set out how the health service will expand and improve care for patients over the coming years, with action on the health problems which matter most to people.

“But none of these ambitions will be possible without the skill and dedication of the 1.3 million staff who work for the NHS, including our doctors, nurses, cleaners, receptionists and many more. We want to celebrate with them as part of the NHS Parliamentary Award 2019.”

There are ten categories, including a Lifetime Achievement award to honour those who have devoted their life or career to making the NHS better, both for patients and those who work within it.

Categories include:

The Excellence in Healthcare Award: an individual or team which is going above and beyond to improve outcomes and experience for patients living with and beyond cancer.

The Excellence in Mental Health Care Award: an individual or team which has developed new and effective services to help people living with mental health problems in the community.

The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award: an individual or team which has made improvements to how the NHS treats people in life or death situations.

The Excellence in Primary Care Award: a primary care practitioner e.g doctors, dentists and pharmacists or a team which is working with patients to help them stay healthy in their own homes.

The Future NHS Award: an individual or team that has successfully trialled and embedded innovative change(s) to empower and improve care for patients.

The Health Equalities Award: an individual or organisation that helps the NHS to do its bit by bringing together different groups and organisations to reduce health inequalities and prevent ill health in their community.

The Care and Compassion Award: any nurse, midwife or care staff member of any discipline and in any setting who has used their skills to ensure that patients experience care and compassion.

The Volunteer of the Year: to celebrate volunteers who help shape and deliver better services in their area.

The Wellbeing at Work Award: to the person or team that has successfully trialled and embedded change(s) that have made the NHS a better place to work.

The Lifetime Achievement Award: for an individual who has worked within a health or care setting for 40 years or more who has left a lasting legacy.