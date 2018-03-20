North Lancs: Carnforth Rangers become title favourites after Highgrove win

Highgrove suffered their fourth defeat in a row away at Carnforth Rangers on Saturday in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

eague leaders, and now title favourites Carnforth, were in charge right from the start with goals from Ben Bowers, Kyle Davies and Adam Burchall earning them a 3-0 win.

Second placed Storeys also maintained their title challenge though, winning 4-2 away at TIC Dynamos/Middleton/Overton.

Dynamos had their chances in the first half, including a missed penalty, and were punished in the second perioid by Gary Louth, Dave Whitelaw and Ben Lothery (2).

TIC did get on the scoresheet t hanks to two goals from Liam Coutts, but Dynamos were well beaten in the end.

Trimpell pulled off a shock when they travelled to play Cartmel and came away with a deserved 2-2 draw.

Although Cartmel have been hit with recent injury problems they created more chances than Trimpell but their failure to convert them hit them hard. The dogged performance of Trimpell earned them a share of the points as they clawed their way back into the game thanks to Andy Forbes and Antony Turner.

Cartmel’s goals were scored by Glen Sargeant and Adam Harding.

Galgate gained revenge for their shock defeat by Boys’ Club in the cup recently by thrashing them 5-1.

Always in control, Galgate could have scored more if it hadn’t been for some excellent goalkeeping and some dogged defending by the Boys’ Club side.

Chris Gardner scored a superb hat-trick with strike partner Tom Gammon scoring the other two, but it was Matthew McGowan who was credited with scoring the goal of the game.

Caton United, after their mid-week semi-final defeat, looked lethargic as they got back to league duty against Mayfield United.

The game was spoilt by a strong wind, causing players to make plenty of mistakes.

Mayfield, playing with the wind at their backs, took the lead with a Rikki Ball goal.

Caton fancied their chances when they turned round with the wind at their backs and despite having 75 per cent of play they could only manage the one goal scored by Sam Lister as they dropped two vital points.

Arnside put up a brave performance against sixth placed Marsh United and with a bit more luck could have won the game.

Both keepers played well and were only beaten from the penalty spot – Jamie Coulton scored for Marsh and long-serving and leading scorer for Arnside, James Kirkham, also scored from the spot.