No stopping Lancaster teen in fight for disabled

A teenager who has cerebral palsy is campaigning for more disabled spaces on buses.

Cameron Redpath has successfully campaigned for dropped kerbs and adaptations to Lancaster Bus Station.

But now the 15-year-old wants to do more to help the disabled community.

“I started the campaign because the accessibility in Lancaster was shocking for disabled people and I wanted to improve it,” said Cameron, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in 2002.

Over the past five months Cameron has achieved his bid installing ten dropped kerbs on the Ridge Estate, where he lives.

The Central Lancaster High School pupil also negotiated with Stagecoach and Lancaster City Council to amend bus stand 1 at the station.

The stand now includes a wider platform for easier access for wheelchair users and pram users who are getting on and off the bus.

Cameron hopes for more stands at the bus station to be amended wider and is also campaigning for secondary wheelchair stands on buses.

He said: “I will be speaking with Stagecoach about accommodating more wheelchair stands on buses, there’s only one on a bus and there’s definitely room for one more so I think its best we try accommodate it as much as possible.”

Cameron has also been nominated for Secondary Pupil Of The Year at the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Education Awards.

Winners will be announced on November 29.