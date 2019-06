12th Century re-enactment society Historia Normannis brought the world of 900 years ago back to life in Morecambe with a mix of combat displays, humorous historical presentations and talks, knight training and fun for all the family.

1. And thence into battle.... Historia Normannis - photo by Lizzi Nicholson. Lizzi Nicholson freelance Buy a Photo

2. Weapons drawn for battle Historia Normannis - photo by Jamie Hutchinson. Jamie Hutchinson freelance Buy a Photo

3. Shields and swords drawn Historia Normannis - photo by Jamie Hutchinson. Jamie Hutchinson freelance Buy a Photo

4. Working out battle strategies Historia Normannis - photo by Jamie Hutchinson. Jamie Hutchinson freelance Buy a Photo

View more