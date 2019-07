Hundreds of current and ex-Armed Forces took part in the morning parade from the clock tower to the arena, where a Drumhead Service was held in the presence of Lord & Lady Shuttleworth and the Mayor of Lancaster.

1. A true hero of yesteryear Veteran David Rodwell who was recently awarded the Lgion d'honneur medal chats to his granddaughter Hannah Rodwell-Nicholls before the parade. Armed Forces Day Parade, Morecambe. Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cadets pose for a picture at Armed Forces Day Lancashire Army Cadets Normandy Company, Morecambe. Armed Forces Day Parade, Morecambe. Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Sailors from HMS Lancaster pose for a picture HMS Lancaster pose for a picture at Armed Forces Day Parade, Morecambe. Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Taking part in the Armed Forces Day Parade in Morecambe Armed Forces Day Parade, Morecambe. Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more