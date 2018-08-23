New season of entertainment at The Platform in Morecambe

Morecambe will be welcoming another stellar line-up of music acts, plus a host of big names from the world of television in the new season of events at The Platform.

Running from September until the end of February, the early programme features the likes of Dr. John Cooper Clarke, who will be performing his legendary poetry as part of Morecambe Fringe Festival with special guests.

There’s plenty to look forward to later in the season too, such as Christmas with The Osmonds, featuring original members Merrill and Jay alongside a full band.

They will be performing classic hits like “One Bad Apple”, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”, “Down by the Lazy River” and “Love Me for a Reason.”

The music offering is as strong as ever and features Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders with their extended brass section the Hi Riders Special Soul Revue.

Britpop band The Real People will also be making an appearance, as well as Tyneside rock band Lindisfarne performing much loved songs such as “Fog on the Tyne”.

For folk fans, the iconic Cara Dillon, traditional Irish band Dervish, Peatbog Faeries, Matthews’ Southern Comfort and Jackie Oates are all performing in the coming months.

Those looking for a trip down memory lane can enjoy We’ll Meet Again, a celebration of wartime entertainment, or Animals and Friends, featuring original members of 60s band The Animals. Other highlights include soul group The Three Degrees, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and a farewell performance from The Searchers before their retirement in 2019.

The Circus of Horrors, who catapulted to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, are back with sword swallowers, knife throwers, strong men, contortionists and the darkest of magic plus much more, all driven by a rock n roll soundscape.

Those with a fascination in the natural world can join cameraman and TV presenter Colin Stafford-Johnson who will share his wildlife encounters alongside footage from his own award-winning films.

Renowned adventurer-explorer, Benedict Allen, will tell tales of his extraordinary career, and anthropologist and broadcaster Alice Roberts will be “Digging into Britain’s Past” by sharing her insights alongside footage from her archaeological programmes.

Former Conservative Party MP, Michael Portilllo tells his story with a “parliamentary stand-up wit” and there’s comedy from Roy Chubby Brown, who sold the venue out last year, and Mick Miller with special guest Billy Hunter.

Children and families can enjoy The Sooty Show for ages 3+, direct from their new ITV series, and TV’s Mark Thompson brings two different shows, his “Spectacular Science Show” for ages 4+, and “The Show at the End of the Universe” for ages 11+..

A range of high quality tribute acts will bring the feel good factor including: Roy Orbison and The Travelling Wilburys, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse, Lionel Richie, ABBA, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Eagles.

With regular local acts such as The Promenade Concert Orchestra and Morecambe Band, alongside community events and festivals such as Gospel Bayfest and the Steampunk Festival, the Platform is once again delivering a programmes to suit all tastes.

For the full line-up of events, including dates and prices, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk or call the box office on 01524 582803.

The Platform autumn/winter 2018 brochure can also be picked up from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres or downloaded from the website.