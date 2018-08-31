New public water fountains installed in Morecambe and Carnforth

Lancaster City Council has installed two new water fountains – with more to come - as part of its ongoing drive to reduce single-use plastic waste.

The new fountains have been installed adjacent to the public toilets in Market Street, Carnforth and the Clock Tower on Morecambe promenade and provide both a bottle filler and drinking tap.

The aim is to help reduce the amount of plastic waste that is needlessly thrown away every day.

Coun Andrew Kay, Chair of a cross-party working group set up to tackle the problem of plastic waste, said: “Plastic waste is now recognised as one of the biggest problems facing the world today. It litters our oceans, kills marine life, is a plague on our beaches and has entered our own food chain. We all need to reduce the amount of plastic we use, whether that’s at home or while on the go. The installation of these new water fountains provide people with the opportunity to ditch plastic and top up their own reusable when they’re out and about.”

Additional water fountains will also be installed in Williamson Park in Lancaster and Happy Mount Park in Morecambe. A site in Lancaster city centre is also being explored.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member for environmental services, added: “In the UK we enjoy some of the cleanest water in the world straight from the tap, but it’s not always been easy to take advantage when you’re out and about and need a drink. Instead people buy bottled water that is not only more expensive but tends to be thrown away and taken to landfill when it’s finished. With the installation of these new water fountains we’re providing people with more opportunity to help reduce the amount of waste we send to landfill.”