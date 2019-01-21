New Post Office officially opened in Lancaster community

A new Post Office has opened in a convenience shop at the heart of the Freehold

community.

Paul Batchelor and partner Helen Jones with County Coun Lizzie Collinge, mayor Andrew Kay and customers at the official opening of the new Post Officer counter in The Corner Shop at 2 Ullswater Road.

The new counter was officially opened on Friday by County Coun Lizzie Collinge in The Corner Shop at 2 Ullswater Road – more than four years after the Post Office further along the road was closed.

Paul Batchelor, who runs The Corner Shop with partner Helen Jones, said numerous customers had told them how pleased they were to see the return of a Post Office to the community.

“We had a lot of customers and people in the community saying to us how much they missed the Post Office and how difficult they found it getting into town to another one, so we decided to approach them about running it.” he said. “The news has been well received; people are chuffed to bits. Anyone with mobility issues especially has struggled to get into town to the nearest Post Office at Stonewell.

“This will make things easier for a lot of people.”

The shop closed for four days while a refit was carried out. Post Office services will now be accessed at a low-screened, open-plan, modern serving point.

The branch will offer a wide range of Post Office products and services over longer opening hours.