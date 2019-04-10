New outdoor gym opens in Lancaster park

A new outdoor gym is set to prove a big hit with users of Lancaster’s Ryelands Park.

Featuring a balance beam, overhead ladder, a bench for leg lifts and sit ups, and a push up bar, it was unveiled to the public on Monday (April 8).

The new equipment at the park

The aim of the gym is to improve health, wellbeing and fitness in the local community and will complement the other sports facilities in the park, which include football pitches and a walking/cycle path.

Green gyms have also been shown to have become local hubs for people to come together, form friendships and increase community cohesion.

Funding for the new equipment came from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, the Lancaster Community Fund, Galbraith Trust, fundraising from the Friends of Ryelands Park and Lancaster City Council.