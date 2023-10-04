Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Artist Colony and Time and Tide Bell have collaborated on Coastal Connections, a National Lottery Heritage Fund project, which links 20 locations along the

Promenade between Hest Bank and Basil Point.

The recordings were gathered by a local team who interviewed people and edited the recordings according to locations discussed. Some songs are also included.

One of the signs along the new Coastal Connections audio trail in Morecambe. Picture from Morecambe Artist Colony.

QR codes on signs at each location enable smartphone users to access the Time and Tide Bell website and listen to the audio recordings as they walk along the Prom.

Phone cameras should be held in front of the code, then click the code link and select a story.

The recordings can also be accessed at home by going directly to the website and clicking on Coastal Connections, Morecambe Map: https://www.timeandtidebell.org/morecambe-map/

Steve Fairclough, who led the interviews said: “It’s been so rewarding to gather people’s memories, and to finally hear them as part of the audio trail is wonderful. A big thank you to all those locals who contributed and made the project such a success.”

A Coastal Connections audio trail sign at Half Moon Bay. Picture from Morecambe Artist Colony.

Pete Moser of Morecambe Artist Colony, added: “This is another in a line of projects that we have created in Morecambe over the last ten years.

"We are proud of the bell and these stories highlight the changes that take place over time and draw attention to the climate crisis.”

The signs will be a permanent fixture along Morecambe Promenade, with the hope of adding more seasonal stories in future.