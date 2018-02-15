New low cost therapies clinic opens in Lancaster

A new clinic offering therapies for people with low income has been launched in Lancaster.

The TLC Clinic is a new initiative at The Tara Centre at The Storey, offering a range of complementary therapies to support people living with physical, emotional and mental health problems who have little or no income.

The clinic, run by professional therapists, welcomes students, older people, people out of work, people in work but with no disposable income, people on benefits, asylum seekers, and anyone else who has no income.

There are a variety of therapies on offer such as physiotherapy, acupuncture, shiatsu, reiki, massage, reflexology, Indian head massage, homeopathy, EFT and sound healing.

Dr Elham Kashefi, director and co-founder of the Tara Centre, said: “In response to the growing number of people facing financial difficulties in the district, the TLC clinic is hoping to reach people in Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and elsewhere who would otherwise not be able to access any complementary therapies.

“We know that these therapies reduce stress and promote a sense of wellbeing, and we believe every one should have the same chance of accessing such support, regardless of their income or the situation they find themselves in.”

TLC stands for Tara Low Cost Clinic.

The Tara Centre, and the TLC Clinic, are named in memory of Tara Radcliffe, who died from cancer seven years ago at the age of 36.

The TLC clinic was officially opened by Tara’s mother Glenys Radcliffe and her two sons Finn and Connor Radcliffe, who live in Lancaster.

The clinic will operate on the first and third Monday of every month betwen 6.30pm and 8.30pm on a drop-in basis, with no appointments necessary.

The cost is £2 or a donation.

Dr Kashefi said the Tara Centre is a not-for-profit community organisation set up with a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of people facing disadvantage in the community.

Further information about the Tara Centre and the TLC clinic can be found at www.taracentrelancaster.org.uk

First and third Monday of the month, 6.30pm-8.30pm, £2 or donation

The TLC Clinic is a new initiative launched at the Tara Centre on 8th Jan 2018. The clinic offers -The clinic will be staffed by a team of professional therapists with many years of experience who are all fully insured and in private practice.

1. The Tara Centre is located in The Storey, Castle Park, Lancaster. The Tara Centre is 3. Contact e: elhamkashefi2@gmail.com or 07830107008 in case of any further questions.