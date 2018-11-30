New-look Lancaster hotel set for Royal festive season

A transformation has been taking place at the Royal King’s Arms Hotel – and the historic city centre hotel is now ready to celebrate Christmas in style.

The new owners and management team took over the Market Street property in late 2016, and since then millions of pounds have been spent restoring the building, which dates back to 1625 and the reign of Charles 1.

The ballroom in the newly refurbished Royal King's Arms Hotel.

With work having been completed on the lower floors, the design team has now moved on to the guest rooms and upper floors.

The ground floor brasserie was recently nominated for The Northern Design Awards, while on the lower ground floor, generations of Lancastrians will have fond memories of The Crypt and its many previous incarnations, which has been given a complete makeover and new lease of life as a cocktail bar and eaterie.

The hotel itself is barely recognisable from how it was just two years ago and currently boasts Christmas trees and decorations ready to celebrate the festive season like never before.

Throughout December. Father Christmas will be in his cosy sitting room at the weekends, ready to welcome families for private visits.

The hotel is also taking bookings for a five course Christmas dinner and seven course New Year’s Eve cabaret-style celebration.

General manager Bob Warrior is proud of what has been achieved under new ownership and has been particularly busy in the run-up to December with its celebrations and countless events.

He said: “We like to think of what has been achieved as the rebirth of this historic building and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas with the people of Lancaster.”