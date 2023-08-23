The 3-1-5 Health Club in Caton Road is currently in the middle of a major refurbishment to mark its 10th anniversary year.

Following a survey of members during the spring, improvements are being made in readiness for the club’s biggest day of the year – National Fitness Day – on September 20.

Among the new facilities will be a hot desk area, a comfortable space for customers to work perhaps after a swim or before an exercise session, or for a change of scene during the working day.

An artist impression of the new lounge area at 3-1-5.

Recovery is now at the forefront of the club’s ethos, and for those who want to recharge and relax after a busy day or vigorous exercise, 3-1-5 is launching new hydro massage and cryobeds – part of a multi-sensory experience featuring calming nature and travel videos, meditation and mindfulness, and diet and healthy living tips.

Various scent options, a heated seat and cool fan enhance the 15-minute sessions and a heart rate monitor can track relaxation.

“We believe that a healthy lifestyle is not just about physical fitness but also about finding balance and taking care of your mental and spiritual well-being,” said marketing manager, Sarah Dack McGuinness.

Other improvements being made are a refurbishment of the lounge, new free weight equipment and dedicated training zones.