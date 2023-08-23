News you can trust since 1837
New-look Lancaster gym where you can work as well as work out

A Lancaster health club will be offering a chance to hot desk and chill out as part of a significant investment in new facilities.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

The 3-1-5 Health Club in Caton Road is currently in the middle of a major refurbishment to mark its 10th anniversary year.

Following a survey of members during the spring, improvements are being made in readiness for the club’s biggest day of the year – National Fitness Day – on September 20.

Among the new facilities will be a hot desk area, a comfortable space for customers to work perhaps after a swim or before an exercise session, or for a change of scene during the working day.

An artist impression of the new lounge area at 3-1-5.An artist impression of the new lounge area at 3-1-5.
An artist impression of the new lounge area at 3-1-5.
Recovery is now at the forefront of the club’s ethos, and for those who want to recharge and relax after a busy day or vigorous exercise, 3-1-5 is launching new hydro massage and cryobeds – part of a multi-sensory experience featuring calming nature and travel videos, meditation and mindfulness, and diet and healthy living tips.

Various scent options, a heated seat and cool fan enhance the 15-minute sessions and a heart rate monitor can track relaxation.

“We believe that a healthy lifestyle is not just about physical fitness but also about finding balance and taking care of your mental and spiritual well-being,” said marketing manager, Sarah Dack McGuinness.

Other improvements being made are a refurbishment of the lounge, new free weight equipment and dedicated training zones.

3-1-5 is the only health club of its kind in the country and has more than 6,000 members from 12-week-old babies to adults over 90. It runs more than 100 classes weekly and has 1800 daily visits.

Related topics:Lancaster