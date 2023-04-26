Andy and Liz Rogers are friends with Bob Pickersgill whose many murals are displayed across the district, so commissioned him to paint them.

Inspired by a book of Alphonse Mucha’s Art Nouveau paintings which he picked up at a charity shop, Bob has painted the Morecambe pair in the same style as the acclaimed artist’s Times of the Day series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result is two 6x2ft oil paintings which are currently on display in the window of the Good Things Studio in the Arndale Centre.

Liz Rogers immortalised in paint by Bob Pickersgill.

The paintings even feature the Rogers’ dogs and are embellished with flowers.

“When I went to see Liz about doing a painting, I found out that she also liked Mucha’s style which was a lucky coincidence,” said Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paintings have been varnished so they can be displayed outside and will take pride of place in the dancing pair’s back garden.

The painting of Andy Rogers currently on display in the Arndale Centre.

“Garden artwork is a new thing for me, it’s something a bit different,” Bob said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob’s a musician too so has completed a painting of a Parisian wind trio which is on sale and also on display in the Arndale Centre.

Originally from Liverpool, where he worked as a painter and decorator, Bob is a retired sign writer.