New LED streetlight scheme approved for Lancashire

A scheme to replace 38,000 streetlights with LEDs has been approved by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.

This £9.2m project, which will begin in April 2018 and be complete in November 2020, is the final part of plans to replace all of the county’s older, less efficient streetlights with cutting edge, energy saving LEDs.

It follows a three-year scheme which has already seen 87,000 traditional streetlights replaced with LEDs.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “By replacing these streetlights with LEDs, we’ll save £1.8m every year once the project is complete.

“We’ve already replaced 87,000 of the older style street lights and this scheme will see us replace a further 38,000 streetlights with more efficient LED lights.

“All of the county’s streets will be lit by LEDs by November 2020.

“This scheme is a key part of our plans to improve energy efficiency, lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.” For more information about the scheme visit the link and search for agenda item 13 at http://council. lancashire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.x?CId=122&MId=6709&Ver=4