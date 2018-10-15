New Lancaster fire station visit for older people’s group

International Older Persons Day 2018 was celebrated on by the Older People’s Forum Lancaster and Morecambe with afternoon tea and entertainment for around 50 people at the new Community Fire and Ambulance Station in Lancaster.

The fire service threw open the doors to their new premises to host this celebration.

Around 50 older people accepted the invitation to have a fun afternoon, which involved refreshments as well as a tour of the new fire station – and a trip down memory lane with Lancashire Memories.

The guests had their memories jogged by Jimmy O’Donnell, who proved how wonderful the ‘Power of Reminiscence’ can be by entertaining them with his memories of Lancashire which included a wind-up gramophone, an old wash tub and dolly stick, a dolly blue and a wooden air-raid rattle, as well as his own reminders of things, in many cases, long forgotten.

The afternoon continued with a tour of the new community facility and just outside the rear doors was a 1942 Austin fire engine and tender together with its owner resplendent in the uniform of a firefighter of that time.

The afternoon finished with a raffle raising £100 for the Fire Service Benevolent Fund.

Thanks go to Lancaster Fire & Rescue, particularly their young cadets who gave up their time to look after everyone, Age UK Lancashire, Coun Mel Guilding, Alzheimer’s Society, Lions International, Peer Support and West Lancs Freemasons.

This is the second successful event that the Older People’s Forum Lancaster & Morecambe have run this year since they reformed in March 2018 – the previous one was in June to mark The Jo Cox inspired Great Get Together – and based upon the positive feedback from both events they are now planning our next event in December based on Winter Awareness.

Go online at www.op-form.co.uk for details of how to register if you wish to arrange free tickets to this event.

Additionally, if you would be interested in helping us to assist the older people of the area of Lancaster and Morecambe – be it on a personal basis or part of an organisation that helps in this area – email info@op-forum.co.uk or telephone 07877 346450.

The next committee meeting is on October 22, 1-3pm at the Fire Station, Westgate, Morecambe, and all are welcome to attend.