New Lancaster festival reveals more major music acts

Further acts have been added to the line-up for Lancaster’s newest music festival in May.

Embrace are set to take to the main stage of Highest Point Festival in Williamson Park on Saturday May 19.

The band, who have had three number one albums, are making a big comeback and are kicking off their summer gigs at the event which takes place between May 18 and 20.

The band’s new album Love Is A Basic Need is set for release in March and they have a new track ‘Never’ currently playlisted on Radio 2.

On Friday the festival has also confirmed music royalty as Grammy award nominee, four-time International Dance Music award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner Sasha, who will headline the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage.

Joe Goddard’s Hot Chip are the British indie electronic band famous for international hits such as Over And Over and Boy From School.

Sasha will DJ at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster

Joe’s second incarnation as The Two Bears with Raf Rundell, of 1965 Records, promises to bring house revival flamboyance to The Dell stage.

Event director, Jamie Scahill said: “We’re really excited to see our line-up taking shape.

“Embrace are a massive name and huge favourites that we know will go down a storm in Lancaster.

“With them playing alongside huge name DJs and favourites such as Sasha, High Contrast, Jackmaster, Hacienda Classical and K Klass we know it’s going to be a weekend to remember in Williamson Park.”

The Ashton Memorial, Lancaster

For the remainder of the weekend the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage will be hosted by BBC Introducing, who will bring new talent, including Rae Morris off the back of her critically acclaimed new album on the Saturday and electronic duo Bondax, originally from Silverdale, on Sunday.

The weekend will be brought to a close on Sunday with the legendary Hacienda Classical’s Graeme Park, Mike Pickering and Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

Joining Sasha on the Friday will be dance heavyweights such as James Zabiela, who has just released new music after a five year wait from his fans and James Ryan.

The Dell on Friday night has been taken under the control of one of the most in demand DJs in the world, Jackmaster. Regularly playing massive gigs, including Coachella this year, Jackmaster has personally curated the line-up for the stage and fans can expect the DJ to be joined by likes of Jasper James

Eclair FiFi and Wilson Phoenix.

Plus Friday will see world famous independent Drum and Bass label Hospital Records bring the best of UK dance music to the North as London Elektricity Big Band Live, High Contrast, Fred V & Grafix and Danny Byrd take over the main stage.

Hacienda Classical reimagines the soundtrack that defined a generation and celebrates some of the best music from the time.

Sunday’s line-up also includes further world class acts in the form of K Klass & DJ Woody who will join Greg Wilson & Crazy P Soundsystem for a night of underground electronic disco set to transport festival goers back to the dance floors of the 90’s.

K-Klass, originally from Wrexham, formed after meeting at the Hacienda in 1988 and are best known for their first hit “Rhythm is a Mystery”. They will combine talents with World Champion Scratch DJ and Audio-Visual Turntablist DJ Woody, known for his famous “Woodpecker Scratch”, and play Sunday evening on the main stage.

The event will also feature cocktail bars, street food, silent disco, craft beer hall, live art and walking theatre performers amongst the eclectic and eccentric attractions.

Tickets start at £40 per day with a deposit plan available with full weekend tickets at £100.

They are on sale now from Skiddle and www.highestpoint.co.uk.