New Lancaster exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation

Windrush 75 – An Exhibition has been created as part of The Dukes recent project with schools and community organisations districtwide which has looked at the impact of Caribbean culture on British life.

The exhibition, co-commissioned by The Dukes and Lancaster City Museum, combines photography from school workshops, personal stories and key facts, offering a unique perspective on the cultural backgrounds of everyone involved including Lancaster and Preston Black History Groups. It has been co-curated by photographer and designer, Robin Zahler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group. Picture: Robin Zahler

The ‘Windrush generation’ came to the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971. The MV Empire Windrush had arrived in Tilbury on June 22, 1948, bringing workers from the Caribbean to help address a post-war labour shortage in the UK.

Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group, said:“The story about the Windrush generation is an integral part of British history. Preston Black History Group and I are delighted to have been involved in this community-led exhibition as well as taking this vital story directly into Lancaster and Morecambe primary schools.”

In June, to mark the actual 75th anniversary of the MV Empire Windrush’s arrival in Britain, The Dukes hosted special film screenings, a creative writing workshop and discussion.

Pupils at Thurnham Glasson CE Primary School meet Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group, during a Windrush 75 workshop. Photo by Robin Zahler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Dukes sits at the heart of every community in Lancaster and Morecambe," said Carl Woodward, The Dukes head of creative communities.

"This celebratory and uplifting exhibition will commemorate Windrush pioneers and Caribbean communities and their unique contribution to the fabric of our country."

Coun Catherine Potter, Lancaster City Council's cabinet member for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, said Lancaster City Museums had been delighted to work with The Dukes on the project and to host the exhibition.

“This is an important part of our country’s story and in its centenary year, our City Museum is a great place to be telling it.”

Admission to Windrush 75 is free and the exhibition runs from August 9-31.