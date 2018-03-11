New Lancaster cafe aims to help war veterans

Lancaster residents can now help a veteran by enjoying a cuppa.

Sharpe’s Café was officially opened on March 5 by Lady Jane Grosvenor and Phil Waterhouse, Commodore Royal Navy, Naval Regional Commander Northern England and Isle of Man.

The café is run by FirstLight Trust, a charity helping former members of the armed forces and emergency services adjust to civilian life. With delicious home-made cakes and coffees, Sharpe’s is a welcoming spot for the public and veterans of any rank or age.

“Many ex-military can feel socially isolated, even lonely,” says Dorinda Wolfe Murray of FirstLight Trust. “So we run hubs with fantastic Sharpe’s coffee bars creating a friendly drop-in for veterans and civilians alike. Every penny raised helps our work in giving back veterans a sense of value and belonging.”

Sharpe’s Café on Market Street is named after the Rifleman played on TV by Sean Bean. The charity plans to use the café as a base from which to run modules to help struggling ex-military and blue light veterans get back on their feet.

ABF The Soldiers Charity has provided funds for a support worker to help veterans.