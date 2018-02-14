New ITV drama filmed and set in Morecambe

A new detective drama filmed in Morecambe Bay will be a huge boost for tourism, say business leaders.

ITV have commissioned a new six-part series, The Bay, which tells the story of a missing person investigation in Morecambe.

Daragh Carville, writer of The Bay.

Produced by Tall Story Pictures, the show has been written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville, of Lancaster.

Filming will begin in Morecambe and the surrounding area in the summer.

“The new series will help showcase what a beautiful area we live in and the unique assets we have on our doorstep,” said John O’Neill, Morecambe Business Improvement District Manager.

“No other region in the UK can offer what North Lancashire, and Morecambe can.

“Just the presence of having a film crew in and around Morecambe in summer will bring short term benefits but the longer-term benefits for the whole area in terms of tourism and greater exposure should be immense.

“We are sure the town will open its arms to the film crew and actors and give them a big northern welcome.”

Morecambe BID have already approached the production company to see how local businesses can get involved.

The Bay tells the story of Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong being assigned to a missing persons investigation.

At first it seems like any other – tragic, but all too familiar.

As a police Family Liaison Officer, she’s trained never to get emotionally involved. Her job is to support families during the worst time of their lives.

But there’s something very different about this particular case.

With horror Lisa realises she’s got a personal connection with this family; one that could compromise her and the investigation.

As she grapples to get justice for the grieving family, Lisa discovers it could come at the cost of her own.

Executive Producer Catherine Oldfield said: “Daragh has written a fantastic contemporary crime story with a flawed but entirely relatable heroine at its heart.

“We are delighted to be bringing Daragh’s writing to the screen for ITV.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “It’s always a challenge to find a fresh take on crime, but Daragh Carville has written a very real crime story about family and community, which is distinctive, compelling and beautifully crafted.”