On the afternoon of May 17, an incident occurred along the canal, between Lancaster and Hest Bank, in which a man was assaulted and his bike stolen.

Lancaster police have previously appealed in relation to this incident and further enquires have identified two males as people of interest in the investigation.

They are now seeking information to identify and trace the two young men pictured, in relation to this incident.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

If anyone has any information, contact 101, quoting log number LC-20230517-0745, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers online.