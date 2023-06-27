New images show pair linked to Lancaster Canal assault and bike theft
Police have renewed their appeal for help in finding those responsible for an assault and bike theft on Lancaster Canal.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
On the afternoon of May 17, an incident occurred along the canal, between Lancaster and Hest Bank, in which a man was assaulted and his bike stolen.
Lancaster police have previously appealed in relation to this incident and further enquires have identified two males as people of interest in the investigation.
They are now seeking information to identify and trace the two young men pictured, in relation to this incident.
If anyone has any information, contact 101, quoting log number LC-20230517-0745, or email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers online.