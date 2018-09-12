New hub in Skerton offers Food for Thought

A new community hub in the city will be opening its doors to the public on Thursday.

Business partners David Christopher Sparks and Gemma Gardener are launching a non-profit organisation and charity, based in Skerton, which they hope will pave the way for building new links with the city’s residents and businesses, and give back to the community.

“We have very recently begun a new project in Lancaster to try and elevate the hardships faced in some of the most deprived communities within the district, and offer an opportunity to drastically improve people’s circumstances,” said David.

“We hope that with the launch of the Food for Thought Hub we will showcase what plans we have for delivering more opportunities to those in need most.”

Both David and Gemma have a military background and have previously delivered community-focused activities and counselling to veterans in the Bolton area.

They now hope to expand on this with the launch of the community hub in Skerton.

Gemma said: “Not only will Food for Thought provide a safe place for people from all walks of life, but Donna, our Community Liaison Officer, will be working with the local authorities to make sure we provide classes, drop-in groups, workshops and training for everyone.

“Our cafe will provide healthy and affordable meals prepared by our team of chefs who have worked at some of the most well known, and award-winning, eateries in Lancaster and Morecambe.”

There is an open invitation for members of the public, businesses and volunteer organisations to go along and meet the team on Thursday at 4pm.