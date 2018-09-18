New homes and medical practice plans for Lune Valley village

Plans to build 76 new homes and a new medical practice in Hornby have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Story Homes is applying for hybrid planning permission to build houses in a field north of Hornby Park School in Melling Road, along with an outline application for a medical practice.

Story Homes said the proposed development “would deliver a range of high quality, high specification homes for the local community in a sustainable location with a medical practice to support the local community.”

The application also states that local amenities are under threat due to “patterns of consumer behaviour and the changing demographics of the village, and that the development of the site presents an opportunity to help sustain the vitality of Hornby by providing new family homes, increasing expenditure in the village and helping to support local services”.

Partners at Lunesdale Surgery, which is based in Kirkby Lonsdale and has a weekday service at West View Surgery in Hornby, have written to the city council to support the proposal, saying their current premises are not fit for purpose and provide no room to expand.

Their letter states that the surgery is expecting an influx of new patients as a result of the housing schemes at Royal Oak Meadow and Ingleborough View which could result in an additional 80 patients to the surgery.