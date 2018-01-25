New home and longer hours for Bentham Post Office

The Post Office is opening a new Post Office ‘local’ service with longer opening hours in Bentham.

The service, which launches at 1pm on Monday January 29 at Flowerfields, 5-7 Main Street, will be provided at two Post Office serving points in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail tills.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place, and anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy, to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

The opening hours, which will increase to 49 hours a week, will ensure that the branch is more convenient, as people will now have more choice of when to visit.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, and also make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

The current Bentham Post Office at 28 Main Street will close at 12.30pm on Saturday January 27.

During this short period of closure before the new branch is operational Post Office services may be accessed from any Post Office branch, including Kirkby Lonsdale Post Office at 15 New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, and Lancaster Post Office at 21 Market Street, Lancaster.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”