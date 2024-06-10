High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley, at the ceremony on Friday.

It’s just days since the new High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley, proudly placed her shield at Lancaster Castle.

But you won’t find this indomitable Lancaster lass ‘hobnobbing’ with the great and the good, or even putting her feet up to enjoy her new position.

Today Helen, OBE, DL, JP, is in Marrakesh, preparing to climb Mount Toubkal with 25 others to raise money for people in North West Pakistan, a cause that’s been close to her heart after a moving visit to the region a quarter of a century ago.

The award-winning charity worker received the Lancashire High Sheriff's Shield at the Castle on Friday, after taking up the role for 2024/25. The shield hangs in the Shire Hall with those of the High Sheriffs of the past.

Helen hanging her shield in the Shire Hall at Lancaster Castle.

“It was a great honour and privilege to hang my shield in the Shire Hall at Lancaster Castle with a thanksgiving service at the Lancaster Priory and a lunch at Lancaster Town Hall,” said Helen. “Thank you to all who came and supported me and to all who helped to make this such a special day.”

Helen, who hails from an ‘ordinary family’, is quite extraordinary. She holds a raft of qualifications, from business administration to mental health law, to Urdu, to mountain leader training – and an impressive career and volunteer pedigree.

Her career in the NHS saw her rise through the ranks from nurse to executive director, chief executive and non-executive director of several NHS trusts in the North West including Calderstones, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Voluntary work includes the likes of Amnesty International, Cumbrian mental health charity Mind in Furness and the Children of Russia Project (for which she received an accolade from President Yeltsin in 1993).

Helen is vice chair of Mind in Furness, a Cumbrian based mental health charity in Barrow-in-Furness, Millom and Ulverston, and leading projects including a nursing home-based charity supporting people with mental health issues.

But it's her commitment to North West Pakistan that has led her to Mount Toubkal. Helen was so saddened to see the harsh conditions in the region's brick kilns during a visit to the region 25 years ago, that she and an NHS colleague began searching for like-minded people in Lancashire with whom they could set up the Abaseen Foundation. Helen is now the charity's CEO.

Putting her mountaineering expertise to good use, Helen regularly takes a group of around 30 people a year, mainly from Lancashire, to the northern areas of Pakistan to raise funds, last year notching up over £100,000 through a trek to Rakaposhi on the way to K2.

Posting on her High Sheriff of Lancashire Facebook page, Helen said: “Arrived in Marrakesh to climb Mount Toubkal with 25 others to raise money for people in North West Pakistan.”