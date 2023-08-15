News you can trust since 1837
New greetings card range to be launched at photo exhibition close to Lancaster

Amateur photographers from the Settle and Bentham area will see their images on greetings cards for the first time this summer.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

To coincide with its annual exhibition, Settle Photographic Group is launching a greetings card range celebrating its members work.

The cards feature members’ favourite photographs from their personal collections and will be on sale for the first time at the exhibition which runs over the Bank Holiday weekend – August 26 to 28 – at Clapham Village Hall from 10am to 5pm.

Yvonne Fairclough, exhibition joint co-ordinator, said: “The exhibition is the culmination of a year’s activity and aims to demonstrate not only the group’s range of skills but also our personal interests. It seemed the perfect forum to launch our new card range. We are very excited that members’ photographs will reach a new audience through our cards.”

Salford Quays reflections by Tim Fearon, which will be on display at the exhibition.Salford Quays reflections by Tim Fearon, which will be on display at the exhibition.
After the exhibition, the group plans to sell the cards in local outlets and is currently running a Town Trail until August 21 where a selection of photographs are displayed in shop windows around Settle.

“We reach a large number of people through our Town Trail and even more when the full selection of photos goes on display in Clapham,” said Tim Fearon, exhibition joint co-ordinator.

“Our members come from all over the area, so you can see a wide range of influences from across Craven, as well as lots of individual photographic passions and styles. We hope visitors find our photos stimulating on a creative level, as well as inspiring budding photographers to join us.”

Among subjects covered in the exhibition are farming, flowers, insects, landscapes and trains demonstrating a wide range of techniques and styles including close-up and monochrome. Many photographs will be for sale.

Avocet reflection by David Crutchley, one of the photographs on display at the exhibition.Avocet reflection by David Crutchley, one of the photographs on display at the exhibition.
The group currently has around 40 members from across Craven with more using their mobile phones as their main or only camera.

Members are helped to develop their photographic skills through a varied programme of talks, demonstrations, discussions, challenges, online galleries, outings and exhibitions. They share knowledge about cameras, photographic accessories and software.

Anyone interested in photography, irrespective of their experience, age, skill level or specific interest can join the group and should email [email protected]

For further information about the group, visit www.settlephotos.org