New food hygiene ratings handed to 23 establishments in Lancashire - four businesses fail

Sean Gleaves
Digital Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 12.

1. The Retro Lounge, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 5 on August 12. | The Retro Lounge

Rated 5 on August 27.

2. Slots Of Fun, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BH

Rated 5 on August 27. | Google

Fresh on August 19.

3. Fresh, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR

Fresh on August 19. | Google

Rated 4 on August 5.

4. Lindale Cafe, Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY

Rated 4 on August 5. | Google

