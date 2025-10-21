Food hygiene ratings explained (England and Wales)

New food hygiene ratings handed to 17 businesses in Lancashire - four establishments fail

Published 21st Oct 2025

17 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on September 22.

1. Café Continental, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Rated 3 on September 22. | Google

Rated 5 on October 16.

2. Oodles, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT

Rated 5 on October 16. | Google

Rated 5 on October 16.

3. The Academy Cafe at Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HT

Rated 5 on October 16. | Contributed

Rated 5 on October 14.

4. Stratos, Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN

Rated 5 on October 14. | Google

