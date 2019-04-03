New face fronts popular village pub

Popular hostelry The Marton Arms in Thornton-in-Lonsdale has recruited its first hospitality manager to handle the smooth running of the business as it heads into the busy tourist season.

James Horton, known as Jimmy, takes on the role with a wealth of front of house experience in the county and is looking forward to the challenge of handling the growing accommodation and dining enterprise.

Co-owner Heather Dawson said: “Since we took on the Marton Arms two years ago we’ve been delighted that it has grown in popularity and realise that it’s time now to appoint someone to work alongside Liam Law and the rest of the team.

“We have a good local following and regular dining clientele, and with the tourist season getting underway again we will benefit from a skilled professional to build on the solid foundations we’ve established.”

Jimmy said: “I’m thrilled that our beef is reared in the foothills of Ingleborough by farming friends. We are invested in every step of the animals’ life: from happy and fulfilled life grazing in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales to the time it ultimately arrives on the customer’s plate.”

Jimmy will also be overseeing the ongoing refurbishment of the bedrooms and function suite.