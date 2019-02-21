New exhibition in Lancaster takes you on a journey

Inspire Gifts & Gallery, on New Street, Lancaster, is hosting a collaborative exhibition by three local artists.

This latest exhibition runs for six weeks and features work by Gilli Slater, Rebecca Oaks and Jacqueline Smith.

‘Journeys’ will take you through a magical and timeless world that evokes memories of childhood walks through woodland, and road trips around the coast where the sea breeze is always perfect.

Linking these worlds together is the intriguing process of wool from sheep to yarn via handmade willow baskets.Graham Armstrong Jones, owner of Inspire, said: “It is wonderful to have three very different artists collaborating on a joint exhibition which not only tells a story but also makes art accessible for everyone.” The artists, who all regularly exhibit their work, were brought together by textile artist Gilli Slater who specialises in 3D sculpted fabric.

She said: “Most of my work is inspired by my walks through the countryside around Arnside and Silverdale.”

The use of textile is also very evident in Jacqueline Smiths work. She uses layering different materials together which are then finished with stitched elements. Jacqueline said: “I love the use of bright colours in my work as well as the freedom the larger pieces give me.”

Rebecca Oaks hand dyed yarn and willow baskets.

She said: “I wanted to let people see the journey of the wool from my sheep to yarn using my baskets and books on coppicing, charcoal and Greenwood crafts.”

The launch is between 1-3pm this Saturday February 23 with a chance to meet the artists and talk about their work. ‘Journeys’ runs until March 30.