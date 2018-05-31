New documentary shows archive film at The Dukes

Oral history meets Creature Comforts in a new documentary screened alongside rarely seen archive film of Lancaster, Preston and Barrow at The Dukes on June 3.

Give Me Today, Anytime is a creative documentary film commissioned as part of Walking In Others Footsteps – an artistic response to the digitisation of the pioneering Elizabeth Roberts Working Class Oral History Archive.

It is a warm celebration of contemporary domestic life combined with voices from the past recorded by Elizabeth Roberts in Lancaster, Preston and Barrow during the 1970s and 1980s.

In the short film, a collage of conversations from a cross-section of households in Lancashire and Cumbria reveal their daily rituals with warmth and humour.

The documentary has been produced by local film-makers Jon Randall and Tom Diffenthal, two of several artists commissioned by the Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, Mirador, to take part in Walking In Others Footsteps. The documentary will be followed by archive film of Lancaster, Preston and Barrow and a question and answer session with Dr Elizabeth Roberts herself whose archive will soon be available through a dedicated website hosted by the Regional Heritage Centre at Lancaster University. The pioneering work by Elizabeth, who lives in Lancaster and was born in Barrow, captured the voices and memories of people in Barrow, Lancaster and Preston from 1890 up until 1970. The screening at the Lancaster cinema begins at 5pm and tickets are free but must be booked through The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 .