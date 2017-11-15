New directors at Morecambe FC

Morecambe Football Club has announced the appointment of two new directors.
Father and son Graham Burnard and Jordan Burnard were voted onto the board of directors at a meeting.
The new directors, who are from the North East, represent a company called G50 which holds 82 per cent of Morecambe FC shares.
A spokesman for the board said: “This is a positive move in efforts to secure the immediate and medium term requirements of the football club.”
The Burnards said: “It is a privilege to be involved in such a wonderful club and we would like to thank all those involved for their continued hard work and support.”
