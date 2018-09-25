New challenge for Lancaster hospice fundraisers

In March 2020, St John’s Hospice will be taking on the formidable foothills of the Himalayas!

They will explore the lush woodland valleys of the Pokhara region, conquering steep climbs, navigating across suspension bridges and enjoying phenomenal views across the unforgettable alpine landscape.

This will be the fourth overseas adventure that supporters of the hospice have taken on.

The first challenge was the infamous Great Wall of China, followed by the treacherous trail to Machu Picchu, Peru.

In 2019, 20 hospice trekkers will take to the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert and 2020 will see the Lancaster charity represented through the Himalayan foothills of Nepal.

The treks, while a personal challenge that can be so emotional for the individual trekker, also provide vital funds to the hospice that ensure that St John’s can continue to care for the people of Lancaster and the surrounding areas.

The last three treks have raised more than £350,000!

To quote one of the Great Wall of China Trekkers “It was so emotional, it was the biggest adventure I had ever been on, having spent months and months planning and prepping for the trip to have finally finished and achieved what we all set out to do was brilliant and I can’t wait for the next one!”

For some, the memories of loved ones who have received the outstanding care of the hospice was the driving factor: “My wonderful dad spent his final few days at the hospice. The care he received during that time was second to none, and the support given to the family was invaluable.

“Since then I have wanted to give something back and help the hospice to continue their wonderful care for others.

“It has been hard work raising lots of money including a BBQ with live music and a race night.”

After receiving the emotional feedback from the previous trekkers, St John’s decided to launch the 2020 overseas trek to Nepal.

The 10-day trek will be led by an experienced team of Sherpa’s who will guide the group through the stunning Sardi valley, over the Tara Hill Top wooded knoll and show the 360 degree views of the Annapurna Range.

Take in the life changing views of the fishtail peak of the Machupucchare Mountain, experience the sunset and sunrise glow against the glistening snow top peaks and explore the mountainous village of Tanting – all in the name of fundraising for St John’s Hospice.

If you would like more information about this trek or future overseas challenges please come along to the launch night on October 2 at either 5.30pm or 7.30pm – held at the Courtyard café at the hospice.

For more information on the launch night and to reserve a place please visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/nepalinfoeve