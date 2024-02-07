New Carnforth charity awards £38,000 in grants to 63 small clubs and community groups in its first year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We had hoped and planned that we would be able repay all our setup costs (which were kindly funded by Treble3 design & print) and give out about £10,000 in grants to the local community.

But we have had such great support that our grants committee have actually awarded £38,000 in grants to 63 local small charities, clubs or community groups in our first year.

This is all down to the fantastic response from the public locally and the hard work and enthusiasm that our lovely volunteers and staff bring to make our shop the great success that it is.

The 3R Foundation based in Carnforth is celebrating its first birthday.

If you want to read some more about some of the awards we have granted, have a look at the list of articles on our website at https://www.3rc.org.uk/grants-awarded.html

Here’s to a great second year and please call into our modern, bright and friendly charity shop in Carnforth and have a look at how we take all the donations we receive and rehome them, so we can then put ALL the profits we make back into the local community.