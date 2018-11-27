New ‘Canal Quarter’ signs aim to promote Lancaster City Council’s commitment to development

New signs promoting Lancaster City Council’s commitment to a proposed Canal Quarter in the city are expected to pop up in the coming weeks.

The city council is currently rethinking the scheme to redevelop the area known as Canal Corridor North with a more diverse mix of uses including housing, business, and retail space. It has applied for planning permission to display four large “Canal Quarter” signs around the Edward Street area with a footer section reading “driving ambition, creating opportunity” alongside the city council’s corporate logo. The council has reiterated its belief the area will have a crucial role in the growth and development of Lancaster as a vibrant, modern city, and wants residents and stakeholders to be proud of their city and feel they have a role to play. It said there would be ample opportunity for public engagement as a new scheme is developed.

A mock up of the new signs in Lancaster

The design of the signs reflects the wider Lancaster “Place Brand” which the council says will be embedded in promotional material targeted at local, national and international audiences and markets.

The city council said: “Lancaster as a place offers investment opportunities, a great quality of life, heritage, culture and creativity.

“The palette of colours and fonts embedded in the design of the signs, reflects a new confidence and ambition for the wider Lancaster area and the Canal Quarter in particular.”