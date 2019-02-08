New boss for Heysham 2 power station

Heysham 2 power station’s new station director Mark Lees has not had to travel far to take on his new role – just a short journey across the fence from Heysham 1.

Mark, who was plant manager at Heysham 1, takes over the role from John Munro who has become one of EDF Energy’s chief nuclear officers taking a line management responsibility for four power stations: Heysham 2, Torness, Sizewell B and Dungeness B.

After joining Torness power station as a technical trainee at 17, Mark took on a series of senior roles at the site over 23 years before joining EDF Energy’s fleet team at Barnwood. Three years ago he joined Heysham 1 as plant manager.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role, John has done a great job over the past few years with the station, seeing some record performances and I am looking to continue that success.”

Mark, who is married with three children, lives in Carnforth and has adopted Morecambe FC as his local team although he is a lifelong Hearts fan.

“As I have worked next door, I already know many of the excellent team here at Heysham 2 and I am confident that with their professionalism and commitment to safety that we can maintain and indeed improve on those excellent achievements the station has already enjoyed.”

“The stations have an important role locally in employment but also supporting smaller businesses.

“We are also closely involved in Chamber activities and also groups such as Lancaster Place, Bay Tourism and it will be interesting to see what other opportunities arise over the next few years.”