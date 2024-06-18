New book brings Lancaster Castle's glorious and gory history to life for kids
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Guide to Lancaster Castle for the young & curious, by Colin Penny and Ann-Marie Michel, is crammed with fantastic facts, great stories and scary history, all with lots of pictures and fun.
Join the ghost of John Higgin Junior as he takes you on a tour of one of the best castles in the world. See inside the dark dungeons, peer at the portcullis, marvel at the murder holes and walk where witches walked. Read about these and loads of other really interesting things in this awesome guide to Lancaster Castle – for the young and curious.
“So many kids visit the castle each year with their parents or on school trips and they all love it,” explained a spokesperson for Lancaster-based Carnegie Publishing. “But until now, if they wanted to know more (and most do!) they had to wade through material designed for adults.
“This brilliant new book is aimed at children and it presents the truly fascinating history of an amazing castle in a way that is informative, not patronising and never dull! I knew immediately that I wanted to publish it.”
Colin Penny is a historian who has worked at Lancaster Castle for many years including as museum manager. He and his wife, Ann-Marie, feel passionately that history should be highly accessible to children, and wrote this guide to feed the minds of the young and curious.
To find out more about A Guide to Lancaster Castle for the Young & Curious check out the Carnegie Publishing website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.