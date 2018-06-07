New bishop of Lancaster set to be consecrated

The consecration of Rev Dr Jill Duff as the next Bishop of Lancaster will take place on June 29 in the historic and ancient setting of York Minster.

It will be followed a few days later on July 3 by Jill’s official welcome into the Diocese, with her Installation Service at Blackburn Cathedral which begins at 7.30pm.

The Minster service on June 29 begins at 11am and all who want to attend from the Diocese are welcome to make the trip across the Pennines.

If individuals or groups from parishes plan to attend the Consecration they can visit the York Minster website for helpful travel information and other important advice – including for people with disabilities.

The website is www.yorkminster.org.

The Cathedral service on July 3 begins at 7.30pm.

Likewise, it is open to all across the Diocese and invitations are being sent to all parishes by the Cathedral.

Jill said: “I am looking forward immensely to my consecration and installation services in late June and early July.

“It’s a privilege to become the next Bishop of Lancaster. The Diocese has been much in my prayers and I am very excited at the prospect of joining you in July.

“Two big services are such an honour – everyone should get the chance to be consecrated in York Minster and installed in Blackburn Cathedral! It’s as if there can be a taster of heaven when God’s family gather with hope in our hearts for His rich blessing on our next chapter together.”

Meanwhile Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, added: “I am praying for Jill and her family as she makes the transition into what will be a very different role. I ask the whole Diocese to join me in those prayers.”