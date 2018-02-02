New art project delves into Morecambe’s past

A photographer is appealing for holiday stories for a new arts and heritage project in Morecambe.

Johnny Bean and wife Carol are looking for memories and stories of Morecambe for the project, ‘High Teas and Holidays.’

Working in partnership with the Exchange Creative Community in West Street, memories, postcards, holiday memorabilia, guest house salvage and ephemera will be used as inspiration for new artworks.

The project will explore Morecambe’s heritage as a seaside holiday resort in the first half of the 20th century, paying homage to the hard-working seaside landlady and the role of the humble seaside postcard.

To begin the project the artists will be researching the history of local guest houses, particularly in the West End.

To find out more about the project you can meet Carol, Johnny and members of the Exchange for an informal chat at The Exchange on Wednesday February 7 from 1-4pm or at Morecambe Central library on Saturday February 10 from 11-2pm.

You can also engage with the project by emailing highteas@beanphoto.co.uk. Picture shows from left, Diana Heyes, Irena Vettese, Claire and Morgane Cozler, Emma Thornton, Kay Dickinson, Angela Palmer, Jane Upton, Kathryn MacDonald and Paul Kondras.