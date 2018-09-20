New apprentices join hotel group’s culinary academy

Nine teenagers from Lancashire and Cumbria have stepped onto the first rung of their career ladder in the hospitality sector, thanks to a hotel group’s unique training initiative.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has recruited the cohort to train as commis chefs as part of its Culinary Academy, which was set up in 2017.

The two-year apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with multi-award winning local chef Steven Doherty and Kendal College, trains the youngsters to become commis chefs whilst under the employment of the hotel group.

The students, all aged 16-17, will be deployed to train and work at three of the group’s renowned venues across north Lancashire and the Lake District.

Jordan Michie from Heysham and Simon Craven from Silverdale join the culinary team at the art-deco Midland Hotel, Morecambe, while Archie Brown from Endmoor and Matthew Shaw from Barrow will undertake their apprenticeships at Waterhead Hotel. Former Ulverston High School pupils Niamh Kelly, Aidan Fisher, Ethan Cole, Alfie Danson, and Jamie Butterworth will all take up posts at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, the Lake District’s first luxury resort.

Steven Doherty said: “This is the second annual intake of students for the English Lakes Culinary Academy after a hugely enjoyable and productive inaugural year in 2017.

“It’s a great way to give young trainees the grounding they need within the industry.”

The Culinary Academy is fully accredited to deliver the commis chef apprenticeship standard approved by the Government.

The initiative involves working under the watchful eye of the hotel group’s own head chefs at award-winning venues, with one day per week dedicated to offsite training with Mr Doherty.