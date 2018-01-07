New appointment helps team to grow

A training specialist has made a new senior appointment as it helps to find work for the region’s unemployed.

With experience in employability, welfare to work and skills, Briony Fawcett joins PHX Training as contracts director as it expands its services across the area including Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

The company offers training under the Journey2Work and Adult Education programmes including English, maths, IT, retail, employability and customer service.

Briony said: “We are working closer than ever with the learning programme contractors to make sure every part of the process is constructive for the learner, the employer where they get involved, and for those organisations involved.

“It’s all about delivering the key skills to help get people into relevant jobs across the board from individuals who need help in core skills such as English and maths to others more specifically. Employers want to know that the courses will add skills to those they are supporting, while other learners want to see opportunities opening up.”

For more information about PHX Training, email preston@phxtraining.co.uk or tel 01772 250962.