Network Rail warning as strong winds hit

People living next to the railway are being urged to secure their outdoor belongings as strong winds are forecast in the North of England tomorrow (Wednesday January 17).

Network Rail is asking its railway neighbours to check items in their gardens are secure.

The warning comes after two trampolines were blown onto the railway across the country during strong winds earlier this month.

Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “It’s incredible to think trampolines from people’s gardens could fly through the air on to the railway during windy weather.

“But it happens more than you’d think.

“It poses a safety hazard and inconveniences customers as services can’t run until the items are removed from the track.

“We’re appealing to people living by the railway to ensure items, such as trampolines, gazebos, marquees and tents are fixed in place, so they don’t end up on the railway during high winds.”

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast across the north of England throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

Passengers can check for the latest travel information at www.nationalrail.co.uk.