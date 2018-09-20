Netball team smash target in teammate’s memory

A world record attempt to score the most netball goals in 24 hours has smashed its fundraising target.

Capernwray Netball Team attempted to set a new Guinness World Record last week for the most goals scored in 24 hours.

From left, Alison and Simon Travis, Sam and Victoria Wigglesworth, Danielle Barker and Anna Hollingdrake.

They started at 8pm on Thursday, Septemember 13 and carried on through the night and the following day until the buzzer at 8pm on Friday.

The final tally was an impressive 14,248 goals, averaging just over 590 per hour.

The result and video evidence of the entire attempt is now being sent to Guinness for verification.

The attempt was made in tribute to their friend and team mate Victoria Wigglesworth, from Carnforth, who passed away two weeks earlier after battling cancer for the second time.

The team raised in excess of £6000, with Gift Aid, which is being split between St John’s Hospice and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Elle Fox, from Capernwray Netball Team, said: “It’s been an exciting, tiring and emotional experience for everybody involved. In the last hour everybody on the team took a turn shooting with Victoria’s netball, and her husband and best friend were counting the shots. She was an inspirational young woman and she felt with us every step of the way.

“And we hope that we have done her proud.”

She added: “All the staff at the University Sports Centre were fantastic from beginning to end. We are also incredibly grateful to Westmoreland Fire and Security in Kendal who set us up with cctv to record the entire attempt to meet verification requirements. And we had all sorts of raffle prize donations, cake donations, people dropping in with bacon butties and lunchtime soup.

“Umpires and independent witnesses gave up their time and sleep to help us.

“We would like to thank everybody that has supported us throughout this attempt in so many different ways because we couldn’t have done it without them.”

