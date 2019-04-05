Netball: Grosvenor Park earn place at SPAR Games county finals

Grosvenor Park Academy have been crowned champions of the SPAR Lancashire School Games, regional netball championships.

Held at Our Lady’s Catholic College, 12 schools competed in the Level 2 event for the chance to represent Lancaster in the High5 Netball county finals, with Grosvenor Park coming out on top.

Miss Seddon, teacher at Grosvenor Park Academy said: “It’s been a great event.

“I’m so pleased to be able to revisit the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals, this time with our netball team.

“It’s my favourite day of the year.”

Schools taking part included Bowerham School; Moorside Primary School; Ryelands Primary and Nursery School; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School; Scotforth St Paul’s Church of England Primary & Nursery School; Lancaster Christ Church Primary School; St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School and Skerton St Luke’s Church of England Primary School.

Year 7-10 students from the hosting school, Our Lady’s Catholic College, also acted as young leaders for the event, looking after the visiting schools and officiating games.

Mr Cheal from Moorside Primary School said: “I thought the young umpires from Our Lady’s Catholic College did a wonderful job, they clearly knew the rules, much better than us teachers, and were consistent throughout. It was a great competition.”

Steven Jamieson, school games organiser for Lancaster said: “Thank you to all teachers who attended the event with their schools, especially those who managed two teams simultaneously, and also to Our Lady’s Catholic College for hosting the event and providing us with fantastic young support.

“Each team played eight games each so there was no question that the best teams emerged victorious.

“Best of luck to Grosvenor Park Academy, who will now go on to represent Lancaster in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals in July, held at Blackpool’s Stanley Park.”