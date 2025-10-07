Zoo near Lancaster mourns loss of oldest snow leopard in Europe
Pavan, known as Pav, was put "peacefully to sleep" after progressive age-related illnesses, Lakeland Wildlife Oasis confirmed.
Director Jo Marsden said Pav, who had appeared in the 2007 film The Golden Compass with his brother before arriving in 2011, was "their favourite animal".
Lakeland Wildlife Oasis said: “We would like to invite you to join us in celebrating the life of our amazing Snow Leopard, Pavan, who was peacefully put to sleep surrounded by his devoted animal keepers.
“Pav had recently been contending with progressive age-related illnesses, and after extensive consultation between our veterinary and animal care teams, the kindest decision was to put Pav to sleep.
“Pavan had lived a full life, at 19.5 years old he lived to be the oldest snow leopard in Europe. Together with his partner, Tara, Pav successfully raised three cubs - with a legacy of eight grandcubs and three great-grandcubs all living in zoos across Europe. Together, they created a legacy of a major bloodline for the breeding programme and did their bit to save their species from extinction.
“Pav's DNA has been donated to Nature's Safe for cryogenic preservation, further helping to save snow leopards from extinction.
“Whilst it hurts to say goodbye, Pav's legacy will live forever. He truly won over the hearts of many, since he first joined us back in 2011 and he will be missed by us all.”