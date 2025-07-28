Zip wire being installed in Lancaster park

Lancaster City Council are installing a double zip wire in Greaves Park in Lancaster.

A double zip wire is being installed in Greaves Park in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council are due to start work on the zip wire soon.

Friends of Greaves Park posted on their Facebook page on Sunday, (July 27): “Yehey, look what is happening in Greaves Park!! A double zip wire is being installed!

"Work is starting on this next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please bear with the team when this is happening and we all look forward to being able to play on it very soon.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council who are doing the work said: ‘We’d like to inform the community about upcoming tree removal work scheduled in the park as part of preparations for an exciting new addition—a double zip line attraction designed to enhance outdoor recreation for all ages.

“Tree removal has been carefully planned and will be limited to only what is necessary to safely and responsibly complete the installation.

“Specifically, trees will be removed to ensure a clear and safe path for zip line riders and create space for the launch and landing platforms.

“We understand the importance of maintaining the park’s natural beauty.

“As part of this commitment, three new trees will be planted for every one removed, helping to preserve and enrich the park’s green space for the future.”