Zip wire being installed in Lancaster park
Lancaster City Council are due to start work on the zip wire soon.
Friends of Greaves Park posted on their Facebook page on Sunday, (July 27): “Yehey, look what is happening in Greaves Park!! A double zip wire is being installed!
"Work is starting on this next week.
“Please bear with the team when this is happening and we all look forward to being able to play on it very soon.”
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council who are doing the work said: ‘We’d like to inform the community about upcoming tree removal work scheduled in the park as part of preparations for an exciting new addition—a double zip line attraction designed to enhance outdoor recreation for all ages.
“Tree removal has been carefully planned and will be limited to only what is necessary to safely and responsibly complete the installation.