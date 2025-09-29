YouTube filming studio plan for Morecambe car workshop

Plans have been revealed to turn a Morecambe car workshop into a YouTube filming studio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents for MST Systems strongman training, Planning Geek of Waterham, have submitted a planning application for a change of use from a motor vehicle workshop, parts, repairs and sales office to a YouTube filming studio on a Morecambe industrial estate.

The application relates to the rear unit (unit 14C) within a two-storey building containing three separate units located on the northeast side of Northgate on White Lund Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In planning documents it said: “The proposed use will solely utilise the space available within the existing unit to store the extensive strong man equipment (due to its nature, this involves storage of large items of equipment such as cars to dead lift, sandbags, atlas stones) to be used for filming within the unit.

Northgate, Morecambe.

“The proposed use will support the employment of 13 staff who will utilise the site at various times in order to film material for the MST Systems YouTube channel.

“These staff will access the site individually with a maximum of five site users accessing the unit at one time.

“The proposed business hours will fall within normal 9am – 5pm trading hours, with users most likely to access the site between noon – 4pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents also said: “MST Systems is a well-established business operating in the strength and conditioning sector with a significant international profile.

Plans have been revealed to run a car workshop into a YouTube filming studio, which will also house strongman equipment.

“Its YouTube channel has in excess of 12,000 subscribers, with close to 300 videos already produced, reflecting consistent output and established demand for its content.

"This presence is reinforced across wider social media platforms, including over 38,000 followers on Instagram and a further 3,900 on Facebook.

"These figures demonstrate that MST Systems is not a start-up enterprise but a business with an established brand, a proven audience, and demonstrable capacity to generate sustained engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to its digital presence, MST Systems has a strong reputation for coaching and developing world-class athletes who compete at the highest levels of strength sport.

Sandbags and other strongman equipment would be stored in the planned film studio.

"A dedicated filming studio is essential to allow safe use of equipment, appropriate set layouts, and the technical infrastructure necessary for high quality production.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/01035/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions